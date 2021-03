Jane McClelland was last seen Friday outside a Giant Eagle in Jackson Township

(WYTV) – Police in Stark County say a missing Ohio woman was found dead.

Police canceled the alert Sunday and were no longer looking for her. We’re told she was found Sunday morning near a snow bank not far from Stark State College.

Police do not suspect foul play, and an autopsy is being done to figure out how she died.