Missing juvenile found in Warren among 23 recovered in Operation Safe Space

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals announced Wednesday that have found 23 missing and endangered youths from the Akron area.

One of the missing kids was found in Warren. Others were recovered in Akron, Canton, Cuyahoga Falls and Cleveland.

Two adults were charged with interference with custody and obstructing official business for keeping the children from their legal guardians and trying to mislead investigators.

The juveniles were recovered with the help of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Akron, Bath, Copley, Cuyahoga Falls, Dalton, North Canton, Norton, Kent, Tallmadge, Twinsburg and the University of Akron Police Departments in what is being called Operation Safe Space.

The operation began August 9 and runs through September and focuses on vulnerable juveniles.

Since October of 2020, the U.S. Marshals Service and its law enforcement partners have located and recovered 58 missing or endangered children across Northern Ohio.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of a known fugitive is encouraged to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a web tip online on the U.S. Marshals’ website. Tipsters can remain anonymous