WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three people were arrested and a missing juvenile was found after police responded to a fight in Warren.

Officers were called about 1:15 a.m. Friday to Ogden Avenue on reports of a fight.

When officers, arrived they found two vehicles in the area. One was running with no one inside.

After talking to everyone involved, it was determined that a fight broke out between Isaiah Thompkins and Madison Clutter over Thompkins having another girl in his car, later identified as a reported missing juvenile from Warren, the report stated.

While police tried to investigate the situation, Xavior Clutter, who arrived on the scene, ignored police commands to step back and instead walked up to Madison Clutter, who was being detained by police, and hugged her, telling police he did not have to do what they said, the report stated.

Madison Clutter was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of assault, resisting arrest and driving under suspension. She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment and was ordered held without bond. She is due back court Jan. 24.

Xavior Clutter was booked on charges of obstructing official business. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and bond was set at $5,000. He will be back in court on Feb. 28.

Thompkins was booked on charges of assault and having drug paraphernalia after police found suspected crack cocaine in his car, according to the police report. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and was ordered held without bond. He will be back in court Jan. 24.

The 16-year-old juvenile was returned to her home in Warren.