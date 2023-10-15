Editor’s Note: The horses were found safe.

VIENNA Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters were trying to find the owners of three missing horses that were found in Vienna Township.

The Vienna Fire Department announced on its Facebook page that the horses came down State Route 193 north of the Vienna Fire Station.

The horses were in a small field behind Farmers National Bank.

Vienna Fire Department

Vienna Fire Department said that volunteers came to help catch and secure the horses safely. None of the horses are injured. Anyone who knows the owner or owners should contact the Vienna Fire Department.

