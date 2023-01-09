AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown woman who was reported missing last week has since been found.

According to an Austintown Police Facebook message, Christine Hutchinson-Toth was reported as missing to the public Friday.

Austintown police reported that the family of 49-year-old Christine Hutchison-Toth said the woman had been missing since December 3, the last time anyone had seen her.

Police updated their Facebook post Saturday just before noon, saying Hutchinson-Toth had been located.

