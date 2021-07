ORWELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police issued an alert looking for a missing adult reported out of Ashtabula County.

Ervin Coe, 82, was last seen at about 9 a.m. leaving his doctor’s office in Orwell on Monday.

They canceled the alert a few hours later, stating Coe was found safe.

Coe is described as a white male, 5’7″ tall, weighs 200 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.