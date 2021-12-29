LIVE NOW /
Missing adult alert issued for Youngstown man

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A missing person alert has been issued by Youngstown Police for a missing man early Wednesday morning.

Police reported at around 3:30 a.m. that Thomas Walters, 64, walked away from his facility on 278 Broadway Avenue in Youngstown and has not been seen since.

Police reported that Walters is a white male, is 5’10” tall, and weighs 173 lb. The report states that Walters has grey hair and blue eyes and that he was last seen wearing a blue or grey hoodie, blue jeans and a black knit hat.

The report states that Walters suffers from various medical conditions and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Police have asked those who see Walters to call 9-1-1. Police say that callers can also call 1-888-637-1113 or 9-1-1 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

