UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Missing Adult Alert was issued at 1:08 a.m. for 79-year-old Kenneth Stone.

Stone suffers from memory loss, and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

He was last seen wearing orange camouflage hunting clothes. Be on the lookout for his vehicle: a grey 2021 Nissan Frontier with OH plate number 613ZLV.

Call or dial 911 if you see Stone or the vehicle. You can also call 1-888-637-1113 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.