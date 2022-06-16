BROOKFIELD, OH (WKBN) – A Brookfield mom was arrested on previous warrants for child neglect after her missing child was found Thursday morning by a driver.

Julia Gudzinas was just booked into the Trumbull County jail. Police say that they plan to add additional charges related to Thursday mornings incident.

Around 1:30 a.m. officers arrived to the 5000 block of Everett East Road. That’s when the search began.

According to dispatchers, it was a someone driving by that found the child wandering in the street. They took the child to the house after seeing the police lights. That is when the child was reunited with the family, who was about a mile away.

Dispatch said child services was contacted. The driver of the car said he thought the girl might’ve been a small animal.

“I was shaking. My anxiety was through the roof. I picked her up and I mean she was shaking, and i was scared because of how she was screaming. It was like she was getting hurt. and I just can’t imagine what was going through her head. I mean she’s 3 she was scared,” said driver Destiny Dutting

They described the neighborhood as heavily wooded and with animals. It’s also a very dark road. She said the little girl is lucky to be alive.

“We thought she was a little deer on the side of the road, maybe a little fawn. That was my first thought. But when we realized who it was we were like oh my god we found her,” said passenger Kennan Moore

Gudzinas remains in jail and will be arraigned Thursday on her previous charges.