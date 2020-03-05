Miss Ohio USA talks to YSU students about how Alzheimer’s disease affected her family

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Miss Ohio USA stopped at Youngstown State University Thursday, talking to students about a topic near and dear to her heart.

Sthephanie Marie Miranda spoke with a class about Alzheimer’s disease.

Miranda is a YSU alumna from Campbell.

She shared how the disease affected her grandmother and her family. She also spoke about the importance of giving back to the community that raised her.

“It’s honestly the best feeling ever. I’ve been here since I was 5 years old. I’ve been raised in Campbell, Ohio, and YSU was obviously my number-one university to go because I can stay home, obviously, take care of my grandmother and be with my family as well as get my education, so it’s really nice to be able to give back to where I came from,” she said.

Miranda chose Alzheimer’s disease awareness as her pageant platform. She wants people to understand that the disease is more than just memory loss