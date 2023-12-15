YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — For the 34th time, a Youngstown holiday tradition Friday night opened its annual weekend run downtown.

The Easy Street production of “Miracle on Easy Street” opened on the Powers Auditorium stage — with the duo of Todd Hancock and Maureen Collins once again leading the way.

Over 100 performers are part of this year’s show — some of whom someday you may see performing elsewhere.

“A lot of dancers have gone on to work on cruise ships, and in Chicago, New York,” Hancock said. “It’s a great training for moving on to a bigger and better career.”

Performances run at the following times and dates:

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17

Doors open an hour before the show. For tickets or more information, visit the DeYor Performing Arts Center’s website.