Mineral Ridge nursing home comes up with unique way to allow safe family visits

Family visits were completely booked on Monday to use Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge's new plexiglass box

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WYTV) – One of the areas hardest hit by the coronavirus has been nursing homes, keeping many people from seeing one another.

One local nursing home is taking an innovative approach to helping families.

A large plexiglass box sits outside of Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge in Mineral Ridge. It was made to help families have face-to-face visits while keeping safe.

“It avoids any physical and airborne contact, and the residents and the families are allowed to a much more intimate and personable visit,” said administrator Tracy D’Andrea.

For the first time in months, family members were seeing their loved ones, emotions pouring out.

“It’s been absolutely overwhelming. A lot of loved ones haven’t seen their residents, their family members since March,” D’Andrea said.

Here’s how it works.

“During the visitation time, the station is all the way up to the doors. We assist the resident to come out and they’re up close, face-to-face with their loved one,” D’Andrea said.

Each visit is set up for about 30 minutes.

Afterward, it takes the nurses about 15 minutes to wipe down the box, preparing it for the next visit.

“The plexiglass and the whole unit is sanitized very thoroughly. Our staff wears PPE during the cleaning process,” D’Andrea said. “It does not take very long. It’s relatively easy to clean and sanitize.”

Monday was the first day of its usage and all the visits were booked up.