Mineral Ridge home destroyed in fire

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) — Weathersfield Township Fire Department was on the scene of a fire at the 900 block of West Webb Road on Sunday afternoon.

Weathersfield, McDonald and Austintown fire departments were called to the home near the intersection of West Webb Road and Depot Street at around 11:15 a.m.

Fire Chief Tom Lambert said the fire started in the upstairs bedroom and there is heat and fire damage throughout the home, making it unlivable.

He said there were eight people in the house, including two adults and six children 12 years old and under. The youngest child was 1 year old. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.

The Red Cross was called to help the family and disaster recovery services was on the scene.