Mineral Ridge butcher shop busy with people stocking up on holiday meats

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WYTV) – For some, the holiday is about putting the right food on the table just as much as it is about the right gifts under the tree.

Badurik’s Butcher Block in Mineral Ridge was a popular place Monday.

The shop was packed with people getting the freshest meat possible for their dinner tables. Traditional filets, prime ribs, hams and kielbasa were the most popular.

People were also buying other meats, cheeses and food trays for their holiday parties and get-togethers.

“I love it,” butcher Steve Badurik said. “Since I was 15 years old, there’s just something about it that I love. Helping people, taking care of them, making sure they get something good and when they come back and give me that feedback, that’s the best paycheck that I can ever have.”

Badurik’s Butcher Block will also be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Eve.

The New Year’s rush when people will be buying their foods to ring in 2020 with good luck is right around the corner.