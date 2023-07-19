MILTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Milton Township fire chief announced his retirement Tuesday amid an internal investigation.

Milton Township Fire Chief Harold Maynard was placed on paid administrative leave last month as part of the investigation.

The investigation began after his colleagues reported that he bullied and harassed them.

Following a public records request, WKBN received letters sent to the Milton Township Board of Trustees in June by colleagues of Maynard’s who reported gender discrimination, bullying and improper training. Some reported safety concerns due to a lack of training and proper equipment on calls.

In a letter dated Tuesday to Milton Township trustees and the fiscal officer, Maynard announced that he was retiring.

“It has been my privilege to serve the residents of Milton Township for the past 24 years. I know that I made a difference in their lives I know that it had a positive impact on my life [sic],” he wrote.

He added that due to the “current environment” and “having no ability to respond” to the allegations against him, he felt it was best to retire. He said he “always gave 100% when responding to calls” and said during his time as chief, he worked to create relationships with neighbor departments and University Hospitals.

He wrote that he hopes for the best outcome for Milton Township residents during the transition to a new chief.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.