(WYTV) – Each year, millions of people go to the emergency room because they’ve fallen. In fact, falling accounts for the most trauma center visits in all ages.

Many of those falls happen at home, and here are just a few things you can do to prevent them.

Start with reviewing any medications you’re taking, understand the possible side effects, especially if they affect your balance. Some medical conditions can make you prone to fall.

“Things like diabetes can cause neuropathy, where you can’t really feel your feet. And then, so if you can’t feel your feet and you’re walking around, you can’t really tell if your surface is uneven,” said Dr. Neha Raukar, who works in Emergency Medicine at the Mayo Clinic.

Inside the house, wear sensible shoes instead of slippery socks, high heels or flip-flops. Remove clutter, anything that can trip you up, no loose rugs. Keep your home brightly lit, and place a night light in bedrooms, bathrooms and hallways. Stay physically active to avoid future falls.

And if you have pets, be aware that they might be at your feet. Emergency doctors see people all the time who trip over their dog or their cat as the animal is trying to scurry out of the way.