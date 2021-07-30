Millions could face eviction as rent protections expire

(WKBN) – A federal freeze on most evictions, which started last year, is scheduled to expire Saturday.

The moratorium started in September, 2020, and allowed renters to stay in their homes. Many had lost jobs and were falling behind on their rent.

Now, those protections are going away.

That means, when tenants go back to court, they can be evicted for non-payment of rent, and they could lose their housing within days.

A Census Bureau survey calculated roughly 3.5 million people will face eviction in the next two months.

“The most important thing is to have plan A and plan B. If you have a court date, keep looking for some place. Keep talking to the landlord. See if you can work it out, but make sure you can keep a roof over you head, even if it’s doubling up with somebody. It’s not going to be easy,” said Attorney Patti Dougan.

Dougan believes there is still rent assistance available — $47 billion in federal money was set aside to help pay rents.