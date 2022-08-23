YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The spirit of the late Jeanne Deibel Tyler continues to live on in support of the museum that bears her name.

Relatives and friends gathered Tuesday at the Tyler History Center in Youngstown to present a check for more than 1 million from the long-time museum supporter and board member. It was a final bequest from her estate.

Tyler died in 2019 and was the only woman to ever serve as president of the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.

“How much she did for us in her lifetime, but also now since she has passed,” said Bill Lawson, executive director. “We have to say thank you and let the community know how generous she’s been to our society.”

The money will support the history center’s programs and operations.

Tuesday would have been Tyler’s 98th birthday. A year ago on this date, Tyler’s estate offered another $ 1 million gift to the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.