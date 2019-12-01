Mill Creek Park’s annual holiday event kicks off this weekend

It also gives people the chance to see the mill in action

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Saturday kicked off the Olde Fashioned Christmas at Lanterman’s Mill in Mill Creek Park.

The annual holiday event brings out thousands of people to shop for hand-made gifts, listen to music and see how crafts are made by local artists.

It also gives people the chance to see the mill in action.

“That’s one of the staples of this area is that we have so many historical things still in operation. We do have the mill running today, so that’s an added feature of the event. People can actually see the mill working,” said Recreation Activities Facilitator Brittany Haynes.

Christmas at the Mill will be open again Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.