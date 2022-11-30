YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mill Creek MetroParks is alerting the public to some winter road closures coming at the end of the week.

High Drive will close between Chestnut Hill Drive and West Cohasset Drive. Chestnut Hill Drive will close between Canfield Road and High Drive. Calvary Run Drive will close between Belle Vista Avenue and Milton Avenue.

Mill Creek MetroParks say these roads will still be open for hiking, skiing and sledding. Officials are also warning people that roads through the park will be increasingly hazardous for vehicles in winter months.

The road closures begin Friday and will continue through the winter season.