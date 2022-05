YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The spray basin at Mill Creek Park’s Scholl Recreation area will be closed for a while after someone vandalized one of the two nozzles overnight.

The nozzle itself was chopped down to just a stub. Mill Creek officials said it looks as if someone took something heavy like a sledgehammer to knock it down.

The nozzles were said to be several decades old.

It’s hoped that a new nozzle can be ordered quickly and the spray basin reopened as soon as possible.