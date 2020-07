All equipment will be sanitized after each use and every batter must wear a face mask while in the batting cage

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Are you interested in practicing your swing? New pitching machines have been installed at Mill Creek Park.

There are three softball and four baseball machines at the Wick Park Recreation Area.

Those interested can get tokens at the Par 3 building. They also have helmets and bats that you can use for free.

