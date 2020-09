Construction will continue over the next several weeks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mill Creek MetroParks 2020 catch basin repairs project begins Monday.

Construction will have Valley Drive closed from E. Park Drive to the Flats parking lot entrance.

Access to the Flats and the suspension bridge will stay open.

You can access it from W. Cohasset Drive. Park officials just ask you to be careful while doing so.

Construction will continue over the next several weeks.