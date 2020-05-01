Mill Creek Park reopening golf courses but extending closures for other activities

Both the north and south golf courses will be open with adjusted hours

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mill Creek MetroParks will be opening two of its golf courses on Saturday.

Both the north and south courses will be open with adjusted hours — weekends from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. and weekdays from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The Wick Par-3 course will open on May 11 with the adjusted hours of Mondays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Social distancing must be practiced and only one golfer is allowed per cart.

Flags will remain in the hole and putt stoppers will be put in each hole.

CLICK HERE for more guidelines to follow before heading out to Mill Creek to golf.

The golf courses are one of the only Mill Creek activities/locations open right now, along with:

Mill Creek Park

Fellows Riverside Gardens

MetroParks Bikeway

James L. Wick Recreation Area

Scholl Recreation Area

Yellow Creek Park

Walking trails

Disc golf course

All nature preserves

The following locations will be closed through May 18:

MetroParks Farm Education Building and animal barns

D.D. & Velma Davis Education and Visitors Center

All pavilions, cabins and reservable shelters

Yellow Creek Lodge

Lanterman’s Mill

Wick Warming House

Administration office

All basketball courts, playgrounds, tennis courts and ball fields

Dek Hockey Rink – located at Wick Recreation Area

All previously scheduled programs, events, rentals or lectures have been canceled, and that cancellation deadline has now been extended through May 30. Refunds are available.