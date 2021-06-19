Mill Creek Park posts advisory for Free Fishing Weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio’s free fishing weekend is Saturday and Sunday, but Mill Creek Park has a warning for those looking to fish at Glacier Lake and its streams.

It’s been pretty rainy this weekend. According to posted signs, E. Coli levels are elevated for one to four days after a big rain.

Swimming in E. Coli contaminated water can make people very sick.

Scientists say that fish don’t carry E. Coli in their bodies, but the water covering them could be contaminated, which could taint the fish when you prepare to eat it.