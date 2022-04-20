BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Earth Day is just around the corner.

Local organizations are teaming up to help clean up Mill Creek.

Now they just need more volunteers. This Saturday you can volunteer at Mill Creek MetroParks for this year’s Earth Day Clean Up. The event is put together by local organizations — including the Boy Scouts.

Other co-sponsors are the Stambaugh District and the Great Trail Council. The goal is to pick up litter and debris that built up during the winter months. On Saturday, volunteers will be cleaning up multiple locations throughout Mill Creek.

Organizers say they need help making sure all areas are taken care of.

“We currently have a list this year of 41 sites and we have 28 of those sites covered and 13 we do not have covered,” Mike Kupec, Earth Day Cleanup Chairman, tells WKBN First News.

Anyone can participate in the Earth Day Clean Up.

Also, Chestnut Hill Drive in Mill Creek Park will be closed for the next several days. This is to complete its Old Orchard Bridge rehabilitation project.