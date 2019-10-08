Mill Creek Park hopes to enhance visitor experience with improvement projects

Resurfaced roads, new signs and upgraded buildings are all part of the continued capital improvements plan

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – You may have noticed your favorite way through Mill Creek Park has been closed lately because of construction.

The MetroParks system is just finishing year three of its 15-year capital improvements plan. This year, $1.7 million will be spent.

There are two examples of the capital improvements at the Canfield entrance to the MetroParks bike path.

One is the new signage, which reflects a new style you’ll find throughout the park system.

Then there are the new restrooms, which cost $50,000 each.

The plan over the next 10 to 15 years is to replace all of the old restroom facilities in the parks.

Along with restrooms, there have been improvements to the roads and bridges. One area you may have noticed is around Lanterman’s Mill. The area around the mill and Canfield Road has been redone, as has the road that connects the mill with the Silver Bridge.

MetroParks Executive Director Aaron Young said these are the types of improvements people like to see.

“A lot about people experience at a facility has to do with what they experience from the moment they walk in. Everybody likes smooth roads, everybody likes a clear, delineated parking lot and everybody likes a nice restroom experience. You’re ahead of the game if you can provide those base-level amenities.”

Young said next year, the plan is to build a new maintenance facility at the Wick Recreation, which will open the warming building for public use.

He also said most of the money has been raised to renovate the Ford Nature Center. That should begin in 2020.