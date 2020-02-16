Mill Creek Park given legal access to boulder climb

Local climbers are excited what this could mean for the future of climbing in the area

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A celebration was held Saturday for anyone interested in boulder climbing. That’s because Bear’s Den in Mill Creek Park was given legal access to climb.

This was at Ascend Youngstown in Boardman on Western Reserve Road.

The Ohio Climber’s Coalition was able to educate people on boulder climbing, which is done with no ropes. It goes up 15 feet high and has a safety pad to fall on.

“There’s a lot of climbers that love to climb. It’s a great way to exercise and we now have a spot, outside, close to Youngstown that people can go outside and boulder,” said Norm Swann of the Ohio Climber’s Coalition.

“You don’t have to travel. You can stay, in town, for the weekend. You can spend your money locally. We see a lot of value in local climbing whenever possible,” said Co-Owner of Ascend Youngstown Paul Guarino.

This will be the first summer boulder climbing will be allowed anywhere in Mill Creek.