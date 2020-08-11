Mill Creek Park extends cancellations, closures into 2021

This is in regard to the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus and to protect the health, safety and welfare of employees, volunteers and visitors

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – In support of the recommendations from the Governor’s office, the Ohio Department of Public Health and the Center for Disease Control, Mill Creek Park is extending the cancellations of all previously scheduled programs, tours, events, lectures and indoor facility rental until the January 2021 board meeting scheduled for January 11, 2021.

The extended cancellations and closures is in regard to the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus and to protect the health, safety and welfare of employees, volunteers and visitors.

In the event a registration fee or rental fee was paid, a full refund will be processed.

The following Mill Creek MetroParks locations will be closed to the public through January 11,2021:

MetroParks Farm Education Building and Animal Barns (seasonal)

D.D. & Velma Davis Education and Visitors Center

All Reservable Pavilions, Cabins & Shelters

Yellow Creek Lodge

Lanterman’s Mill (seasonal)

Administration Office

Wet Playground at Wick Recreation Area and Spray Basin at Scholl Recreation Area (seasonal)

Lake Newport & Lake Glacier Boathouses (seasonal)

Various Mill Creek MetroParks outdoor locations will remain open and available for use, including:

Mill Creek Park

Fellows Riverside Gardens

Sebring Woods

The MetroParks Bikeway

Mill Creek Golf Course (seasonal)

Wick Par-3 (seasonal

MetroParks Farm Disc Golf Course

All Nature Preserves and Sanctuaries

The MetroParks urges all visitors to continue following all guidelines from state and local health officials, such as staying home if sick or exhibiting symptoms, maintaining at least six feet apart from other visitors, avoiding congregating in large groups and bypass busy areas, practicing good hygiene by washing hands often and carrying hand sanitizer, as well as suggesting non-use of items such as handrails, park benches and other areas frequently touched to help stop the spread of COVID-19.