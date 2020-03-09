Mill Creek Park celebrates warmer weather with new boat launch

New metal kayak racks have been installed as well

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – If kayaking is your way of enjoying the warm days, you have a new spot to check out in Mill Creek MetroParks.

The East Newport Boat Launch is officially open. The dock has been replaced with floating plastic docks, a non-slip ramp, a double stainless steel railing and a new observation deck with built-in benches.

New metal kayak racks have been installed as well. A few people were out Monday checking out the new facility, and it should be even more popular this summer.

For more information about facilities at Mill Creek MetroParks, visit their website.