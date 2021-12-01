Mill Creek MetroParks Winter road closures

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Effective Friday, December 3, the following roads in Mill Creek Park will be closed to vehicle traffic for the winter:
- High Drive, between Chestnut Hill Drive and West Cohasset Drive
- Chestnut Hill Drive, between Canfield Road and High Drive
- Calvary Run Drive, between Belle Vista Avenue and Milton Avenue
The roads are still available for recreational use such as hiking, cross country skiing and sledding.
The road closures are a cost-saving measure that will save the park system money on snow/ice removal and will also ease environmental impacts from deicing salt.
All roads will reopen in the spring when weather permits.