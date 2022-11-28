YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Work to improve and resurface a park drive in Mill Creek MetroParks will begin on Tuesday.

The northern section of East Newport Drive between Kreider’s Entrance and Kiwatha Drive will be closed to all vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle traffic. Access to the East Newport Boat Launch and Daffodil Meadow will be prohibited.

Work to be conducted includes cleaning and planing of existing asphalt surfaces and placement of new asphalt pavement courses.

The closure is expected to last about two weeks. In the event of inclement weather, the work schedule will be delayed and adjusted accordingly.