YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An emergency sewer repair project in the City of Youngstown is forcing the closure of some roads in Mill Creek Park.

Beginning Jan. 31, West Newport Drive from Canfield Road to the Newport Boathouse — including Kiowa Road and Cascade Drive — will be closed to all vehicular, bicycle and pedestrian traffic for approximately two weeks. Hampton Drive will remain open for traffic.

In addition, beginning Feb. 1, Old Mill Drive from Kiwatha Road to Canfield Road and Valley Drive from East Park Drive to the Flats parking lot will also be closed to all traffic, including pedestrians.

These closures are in addition to those announced Monday due to a sinkhole on Canfield Road, just past Lanterman’s Mill. Both Canfield Road and Arden Boulevard will be limited to only local traffic while construction workers dig down to see just how much of the line needs to be replaced. That work should be done in about a week.