Mill Creek Golf Course to open for 2021 season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The North Course at Mill Creek Golf Course will be opening for the 2021 season at noon on Monday.

Hole #55 Bar & Grille will follow shortly after with an opening date of Thursday, April 1.

The tentative opening date for the South Course, Practice Range & Learning Center is scheduled for Monday, April 5, weather permitting.

The James L. Wick, Jr. Recreation Area Par-3 Golf Course and batting cages are scheduled to open April 1.

In addition, the tennis courts and sand volleyball courts also located at the Wick Recreation Area will open Monday, April 5.

Wick Recreation Area hours are 8 a.m. until sunset, with lighted night hours of 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., beginning Memorial Day weekend.

For more information or to schedule tee times, call 330-740-7112 or visit Mill Creek’s website.