Mill Creek golf course remains open

There have been some improvements to the courses

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mill Creek MetroParks is following all of the recommendations regarding COVID-19 and has closed several indoor public facilities through April 5. However, all of Mill Creek Park’s outdoor features will remain open, including the golf course.

On Monday, the north course was open for play. Golfers still have to negotiate some challenging par 3s, stay out of sand bunkers and weave through tall trees.

Golfers play 65,000 to 68,000 rounds a year at Mill Creek Park and they will notice changes.

“I think the new cart paths, something that’s long overdue,” said Brian Tolnar, PGA director of golf. “I guess they got started around 2002. We’re going to complete those this year. We’ll have 18 holes on the south course completed, plus four on the north course. We did a greens draining project in the fall so we’re excited to showcase that.”

Mill Creek Park has added more room to the golf shop. It took space from an office for its remodel, updated the look and added more golf gear.