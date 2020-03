This closure is due to Governor DeWine's "Stay at Home" order put into place to help control the spread of COVID-19

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mill Creek Golf Course will be closed to the public through at least Sunday, April 5.

The facility and course will reopen for business at a later time as new developments from the state government are made.