Mild weather gives Mahoning County roads crews head start

The mild weather is allowing crews to pour concrete

by: Gerry Ricciutti

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – These last few days have proven to be the perfect time for local road crews to take care of emergencies that have popped up.

Even though we’re well into December, the weather’s been warm enough to allow crews with the Mahoning County Engineer to pour concrete.

Recently, a section of Mahoning Avenue in Austintown collapsed because of aging water lines that separated underground. But thanks to Mother Nature, the repairs are nearly complete.

“Weather like this certainly does help us get to those a lot easier when they do show their head. this way, we don’t have to cover it up for the winter and come back to it in the spring, which could be even way worse,” Ginnetti said.

When the snow and ice do return, Ginnetti said his crews are ready to go to keep the roads clear.

