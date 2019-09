Students are using Rosetta Stone to study a new language of their choice

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Starting this year, students at Canfield Village Middle School will be learning a foreign language.

“We decided that exposing our students to foreign language at the middle school level was beneficial for them as studies prove that the earlier you learn a language, the easier it is,” Superintendent Alex Geordan said.

Fifth through eighth graders are using Rosetta Stone to study a new language of their choice.