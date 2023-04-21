POLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Some 6th graders at Poland Middle School are collecting items for the Columbiana County Humane Society. It’s a “Furry Friend Drive”

It’s organized by The Panda Leaders Club, an organization that focuses on being a good leader and making good choices. The students are hoping to collect items such as collars, pet toys, and treats just to name a few.

According to organizers, the Columbiana County Humane Society is in great need of supplies after the train derailment. The humane society took in 26 dogs while people were displaced.

“I have two animals at home and I would feel really bad if they didn’t have a home or something or nothing to play with,” said Emma Kelley, a 6th grader at Poland Middle School.

Donations can be dropped off at the school’s office.