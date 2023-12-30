YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown City Schools’ cheerleading program is reaching new heights: For the first time in district history, the middle school team is in a cheer competition.

When Gabriella Davila took over the Chaney Middle School cheer program two years ago as head coach, there were only three girls on the team. Now, there are 13 seventh and eighth graders from Chaney and Rayen Early College.

And, for the first time ever, they’re heading to a cheer competition.

“That is a very big deal for us and for the girls on this team. It’s something very special that they’ll be able to hold on to forever,” Davila said.

Davila and her assistant coach, Elaina Hernandez, say the program has grown because they hold the girls to a high standard. They can’t be on the team unless they have a 2.5 GPA, and there are weekly grade and behavioral checks. It’s made a positive impact not only on the field, but in the classroom.

“Every week, my girls, they wait for their grades to come in. They say, ‘Coach Gabby, did you see my grades? You see, I have all A’s,'” Davila said. “A lot of our girls have definitely excelled just by having cheerleading in their life.”

Davila hopes cheerleading can lead her students to excel beyond middle school walls and take them to college.

“I want to show them that, you know, just because it’s cheerleading, it can take you further than Youngstown,” Davila said. “It’s just like any other sport. If you’re dedicated, you’re hardworking, and you put the effort in the classroom, this can take you so far. “

“Just us being at a competition is kind of a big accomplishment for us, so I’m proud of the girls. I’m proud of going in with the team that I’m going in with,” said Hernandez.

Davila and Hernandez say they’re grateful other schools are recognizing their accomplishments and helping them grow the program.

“Hopefully in the coming years we can go to multiple competitions and just kind of grow and expand, just get bigger,” Hernandez said.

The competition is at beaver local schools on Jan. 20 and starts at 10 a.m. It’s open to the public, and the cheer team hopes you come out and support.