The accident happened about 6:27 a.m. on Sharon-Mercer Road

EAST LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – A woman from Michigan was killed Thursday after colliding with a semi-truck in East Lackawannock Township.

The accident happened about 6:27 a.m. on Sharon-Mercer Road.

Police say 24-year-old Soundarya Bhaskar was traveling eastbound behind a tractor-trailer when she rear-ended the semi.

The two vehicles became inseparable and remained in contact with each until they stopped.

Bhaskar died at the scene. The driver of the semi was not hurt.