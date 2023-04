LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Michigan will spend the rest of his life in an Ohio prison after being convicted on child rape charges.

A jury in Columbiana County took only about three hours to convict David Jones Friday.

Jones was facing three counts of assaulting a young girl while he had been living in East Palestine. The assaults began when the victim was only three years old.

Judge Megan Bickerton immediately sentenced Jones to life in prison without parole.