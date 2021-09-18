‘Michael’s Miracle’ golf outing helps local boy with rare illness

COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)- A seven-year-old Coitsville boy is fighting a rare disease that has taken his sight.

Michael Parteleno and his family hosted the Michael’s Miracle golf outing at Parto’s Golf Learning Center Saturday to help raise awareness for Batten’s disease.

There was a difficult challenge that the golfers had to overcome. The golfers had to play one hole of the round blindfolded. Michael’s mother Tammy Parteleno explained that they wanted the golfers to experience Michael’s challenge.

“We wanted people to through every day, not being able to see. So what will happen is every player will have a blindfold, and they will have to play one of their shots through the round blindfolded,” Tammy Parteleno said.

Proceeds from the event are helping Michael fight his rare disease.

“It’s just a fun time to try to help celebrate him and help him fight his fight,” Tammy Parteleno said.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Batten’s disease affects about three in every 100,000 children in the United States.

Symptoms go beyond just blindness and include memory loss, seizures, stuttered speech and other cognitive issues.

Currently, there is no FDA-approved treatment and any other treatment for the disease is difficult to make.

“He doesn’t have a very long life expectancy, so we are just trying to make what he does have meaningful,” Tammy Parteleno said.

“It’s crazy to me. Last year was amazing and we’ll probably have a couple hundred people by the end of the day, which is a great success,” said Michael’s father, Tom Parteleno.