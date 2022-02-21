WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A concert celebrating the music of Michael Stanley will be featured at the Robins Theatre in Warren this spring.

“Celebrating the Legacy of Michael Stanley” is scheduled for Sunday, May 29. A show is also scheduled for the Goodyear Theater in Akron on May 28.

The concert will feature members of The Resonators with Jonah Koslen and Michael Weber. The opening show will be The Vindys.

The show will also include Michael’s longtime drummer and bandmate Tommy Dobeck.

The show had wide success in December at MGM Northfield Park and sold out there., however, Dobeck was not able to perform due to a medical emergency.

“The shows in Akron & Warren will provide me the opportunity to celebrate my friendship and love for Michael, along with his fans and fellow Resonators as we perform five decades of memorable music from Michael’s early beginnings, to MSB, to The Resonators.”