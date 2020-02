Pre-sale tickets will be available online Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Michael Stanley and the Resonators are returning to the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre with Donnie Iris and the cruisers this summer.

Both groups will be taking the stage on July 18.

Pre-sale tickets will be available online Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the passcode: SUMMER.

Otherwise, tickets will be on sale at the Southwoods Health Box Office Friday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $25 to $75.

