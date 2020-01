Curt Kuntz stepped from his position in Struthers earlier this month after eight years with the Wildcats

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Miami Dolphins have officially announced that former Struthers head coach Curt Kuntz has been hired as an assistant defensive backs coach for the team.

Kuntz stepped from his position in Struthers earlier this month after eight years with the Wildcats.

The Wildcats have won 53 games and a conference championship, as well as made the playoffs four times under Kuntz.

This is his first time coaching in the NFL.