Margarita King Mexican Grill and Cantina is coming soon, according to a sign hanging on the building

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – It seems like the City of Warren will have a new restaurant on the northwest side of town.

A sign now hanging on an empty building along Parkman Road says Margarita King Mexican Grill and Cantina is coming soon.

On Monday, crews were working inside.

The building used to be Marie’s Family Restaurant.