(WKBN) – The chairman of the Mill Creek MetroParks Board of Commissioners has asked that legislation be drawn up to return the McGuffey Wildlife Preserve to the group that originally gave it to the park district.

At the end of Monday night’s commissioners’ meeting, chairman Lee Frey asked that legislation be prepared for the June meeting to return the preserve to the William Holmes McGuffey Historical Society.

The society donated the 73 acres of land to the MetroParks in 1998.

“It’s obvious they’re very upset with our handling [of the preserve],” Frey said. “So we’ll discuss [returning it] at our next meeting.”

Earlier during the meeting, commissioners heard from three people wanting the commissioners to better maintain the McGuffey Preserve, located at the intersection of McGuffey Road and Route 616 in Coitsville Township.

“We have concerns that after 24 years, the pond and dock do not appear to have had any routine maintenance,” said McGuffey Society chairman Richard Scarsella, who added that the dock has since been torn down.

Scarsella wanted to know why the pond and dock have not been maintained.

Members of the McGuffey Society had previously asked the MetroParks Board to better maintain the park. They even took their concerns to the Mahoning County commissioners.

Michael North of Youngstown’s Northeast Homeowners and Concerned Citizens Association said he was not outraged but “sort of disappointed” by the maintenance at the park.

North called the land “absolutely gorgeous” and suggested maybe the trails be better maintained and marked.

When asked after the meeting if they would or could take the land back, officials with the McGuffey Society had no answers.