MetroParks reports partial trail closure in Trumbull County

BRISTOL TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County MetroParks reported a trail closure in Bristol Township Friday.

Due to failure in the bike trail, a partial trail closure is needed between Mahan Denman and Hyde-Oakfield roads, according to the executive director of Trumbull County MetroParks.

That portion of trail will be closed indefinitely until there is funding to help design and repair the affected portion.

For now, the area is blocked off, and trail users should avoid the area and use the detour to avoid risk of injury.

The detour is Mahan Denman to Oakfield North to Hyde-Oakfield (north to south on trail).

