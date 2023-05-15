YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mill Creek MetroParks announced that its manager of Lanterman’s Mill has passed away after a medical emergency.

Lanterman’s Mill closed over the weekend after Greg O’Neal suffered a cardiac event Friday while working. He was transported to a local hospital, where he passed away.

O’Neal had worked as the manager of Lanterman’s Mill for nearly 11 years.

The park released the following statement on Monday:

“Greg will long be remembered as a fixture of Lanterman’s Mill where his dedication and passion for the MetroParks will be greatly missed by his colleagues and visitors alike.”

Mill Creek MetroParks also thanked first responders, MetroParks Police and visitors for their quick response and efforts in providing their medical assistance.

Lanterman’s Mill will reopen to the public on Wednesday during the normal business hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.